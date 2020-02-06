Quantcast

Maryland teacher charged with sex abuse of teenage student

By: Associated Press February 6, 2020

EDGEWATER — A Maryland high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage student has been charged with sex abuse of a minor. Martha Susan Barry Martin, 37, was also charged Wednesday with eight counts of a fourth-degree sex offense involving a person in a position of authority and two counts of perverted ...

