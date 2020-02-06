Quantcast

New Lexington Market faces familiar foes — crime and urban decay

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 6, 2020

Standing outside Baltimore’s historic Lexington Market along Eutaw Street, Robert Carter, 64, ticked off a list of different stores in the area that have closed over the years. Dressed in a black kufi with thin red and green stripes, a black jacket, brown slacks and gray Under Armour sneakers, he named various businesses, like Sunny’s ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo