SUSIE TUCKER v. JACOB LEE, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020

Torts -- Slip and fall -- Medical records In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Susie Tucker, appellant, challenges the court’s award of summary judgment to Jacob Lee and Mid Atlantic Seafood, appellees. For the reasons that follow, we shall ... Read the opinion.

