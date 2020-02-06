Quantcast

THORNTON MELLON, LLC v. MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF BALTIMORE

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020

Real property -- Tax sale -- Void ab initio The litigation that resulted in these consolidated appeals commenced when Thornton Mellon, LLC, (“Mellon”), appellant, filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City two complaints to foreclose the rights of redemption for two properties it purchased at a tax sale held by the Mayor and City Council ...

