Under Armour makes 2 C-level changes

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020

Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc. made two upper-level management changes Thursday, appointing Colin Browne as chief operating officer and Paul Fipps as chief experience officer, a new position, effective Feb. 17. Both will report directly to President and CEO Patrik Frisk. He said Browne and Fipps are proven leaders who have played significant roles in ...

