Quantcast

AAMC expands mental health services with Sheppard Pratt Health System

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2020

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has partnered with Sheppard Pratt Health System to lead the expansion of AAMC's behavioral health services and address the growing need for accessible, high-quality mental health and addiction services in Anne Arundel County and its surrounding communities. Sheppard Pratt and AAMC have selected Rod L. Kornrumpf, FACHE, to serve as vice president of behavioral health at AAMC to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo