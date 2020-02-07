Quantcast

Bill would amend Md. civil rights law to ban hairstyle bias

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 7, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s prohibition on racial discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations would be expanded to include bias on the basis of hairstyles associated with race under legislation pending before the General Assembly. Specifically, the measure would broaden the civil rights law’s definition of “race” to include “traits historically associated with race, including hair texture, ...

