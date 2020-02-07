Eric Feiss and John Gregg | GWWO

Eric Feiss and John Gregg were named principals at GWWO.

Feiss will manage all aspects of the firm, assist in the formulation of company policy, and position the company for ongoing success. With GWWO since 2005, Eric has spent his career working as a team leader, project manager, and architect, overseeing several of the firm’s largest and most complex projects. His passion for designing environments for learning and interaction, both formal and informal, has included work on higher education, K-12 and cultural facilities. A dedicated client advocate, Feiss is aware of both design and construction trends, keeping a constant pulse on the marketplace to help clients achieve their goals for outstanding spaces for learning and collaboration—on time and within budget. He was also instrumental in GWWO’s implementation and continued use of Building Information Modeling technology, serving as an educator and speaker on its use and benefits.

Gregg will manage all aspects of the firm, assist in the formulation of company policy, and position the company for ongoing success. With GWWO since 1999, Gregg has focused his career on park and recreation projects and has served as team leader for the majority of the firm’s work with the National Park Service. He has overseen and been involved on many of the firm’s significant projects including the Hampton National Historic Site Hampton Mansion Rehabilitation, Fort McHenry National Monument & Historic Shrine Visitor Center, Port Canaveral Exploration Tower and National WWI Memorial in Washington.

