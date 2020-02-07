Marleigh Davis | Franklin & Prokopik

Marleigh Davis joined the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik as associates.

Davis joined the firm’s workers’ compensation group. She knew she wanted to focus her career in litigation after clerking for Judge Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Davis graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2018 and was admitted to the Maryland State Bar the same year. During law school, she was an associate comments editor with the University of Baltimore Law Review and a Rule 19-220 Student Attorney in the Juvenile Justice Project clinic. Davis was also a research assistant for Professor Barbara Babb.

