Matthew H. Tranter | Goodell DeVries

Matthew H. Tranter has joined Goodell DeVries as an associate in the firm’s commercial litigation practice.

Tranter represents businesses and individuals in a wide range of commercial disputes.

Most recently, he has conducted discovery in class actions on data privacy and has briefed and argued civil appeals in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

He previously served as a law clerk for the former Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, Peter B. Krauser, and as an intern for Judge Catherine C. Blake and Judge Richard D. Bennett of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

Tranter holds degrees from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was an executive editor for the Virginia Tax Review, and Franklin & Marshall College.

