Measure calls for $580M HBCU settlement over 10 years

By: Associated Press February 7, 2020

A long-running lawsuit over program disparities between four historically black colleges and traditionally white ones would be settled for $580 million over 10 years, under legislation introduced Thursday by Maryland's House speaker. The measure would create a special fund for four historically black colleges and universities, House Speaker Adrienne Jones said. The 13-year-old federal lawsuit alleged the ...

