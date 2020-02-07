Quantcast

Delaware man dies at Maryland county detention center

By: Associated Press February 7, 2020

WESTMINSTER — A Delaware man who complained of stomach pain as he was booked into a Maryland detention center on Wednesday died in his cell that night. Nicholaus A. Cirillo, 37, told authorities he had “stomach discomfort” when he was admitted to the Carroll County Detention Center, according to the facility's warden, George Hardinger. Cirillo was ...

