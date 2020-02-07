Quantcast

Too many bills, too little time, Md. Senate committee chair laments

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 7, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — The chair of one Senate committee is warning that an overload of bills will likely result in some not getting a vote before a deadline to send legislation to the House of Delegates. The Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee is facing the daunting challenge of trying to hold hearings and vote on ...

