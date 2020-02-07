Michelle Becote-Jackson and Becky Defebo | The Y in Central Md.

The Y in Central Maryland promoted to Michelle Becote-Jackson to chief strategy officer and Becky Defebo to executive director of the Parkville and Perry Hall Y family centers.

Becote-Jackson will lead the internal strategic planning work, while continuing to lead the Y‘s social responsibility initiatives, which include civic engagement, volunteerism, diversity and inclusion, and public advocacy. She will provide coordination and support to Y initiatives including trauma-informed work, continuing to make centers relevant to each community they serve, Y’s role in the crime prevention and more. Becote-Jackson will work to ensure that organizational initiatives are done in the context of the Y’s overall strategic focus, timeline and resources.

A Baltimore native and graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Becote-Jackson earned a Bachelor of Arts in computer science and business from Goucher College and a Master of Science.

Defebo is responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of two Y family centers with a focus on associate hiring, volunteer management, fiscal management, community relations and more. Defebo joined the Y in July of 2018 as senior program director overseeing the Anne Arundel County Before and After School Enrichment and Summer Camp programs. Before joining the Y, she worked at the Y in South Hamptons Roads in at locations in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, VA from 2001 to 2018, where she served in several positions, including executive director of the Greenbriar North YMCA. As a Y veteran, she has dedicated her career to the wellbeing of others in her community.

