Rules committee approves changes to court e-filing process

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 7, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Maryland's electronic court filing system will no longer allow attorneys to shield documents from the public with the click of a button under proposed rules approved by a committee Friday. District Court Chief Judge John P. Morrissey thanked newspapers, particularly Annapolis' Capital Gazette and The Baltimore Sun, for raising concerns about the way attorneys ...

