Vernon Brownlee and Marleigh Davis | Franklin & Prokopik

Vernon Brownlee and Marleigh Davis joined the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik as associates.

Brownlee recently joined the liability team in the t the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik. A 2016 graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, Brownlee concentrates his practice primarily in the area of liability defense, representing clients in matters such as accident, injury, and tort claims, and property loss matters. Prior to joining F&P, he served as an assistant state’s attorney for Prince George’s County where he managed large volume dockets, misdemeanor criminal cases, and select high-profile felony cases. As an ASA, Brownlee has tried more than 10 jury trials and countless District Court cases. At the start of his career, Brownlee served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Beverly J. Woodard of Prince George’s County Circuit Court. Learning from the senior legal officials before him, he used this opportunity to study and examine various cases and courtroom proceedings and learn the art of arguing motions

Davis joined the firm’s workers’ compensation group. She knew she wanted to focus her career in litigation after clerking for Judge Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Davis graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2018 and was admitted to the Maryland State Bar the same year. During law school, she was an associate comments editor with the University of Baltimore Law Review and a Rule 19-220 Student Attorney in the Juvenile Justice Project clinic. Davis was also a research assistant for Professor Barbara Babb.

