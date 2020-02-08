Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Penn Station Partners secures $140M in financing; Baltimore comptroller criticized in inspector general’s report

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2020

Penn Station Partners got a big boost this week for its overhaul project while an inspector general’s report was critical of the Baltimore comptroller over a conflict of interest concerning a land sale and her church. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Penn Station Partners has secured funding for its planned $140 million overhaul of Baltimore’s Penn ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo