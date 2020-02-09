Quantcast

In 2020, the business bogeyman is not the Fed

By: Commentary: Christopher Helmrath February 9, 2020

With the new year underway, people are asking me what economic signs I’m seeing in my dealings with clients. And, of course, the No. 1 concern for those firms sensitive to interest-rate fluctuations on debt is how much longer the economic expansion can go on, keeping rates low and allowing lenders to pass out cheap ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo