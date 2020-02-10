Quantcast

Cannabis brand hosts expungement clinic in west Baltimore

By: Louis Krauss February 10, 2020

At a free clinic in west Baltimore on Friday, volunteer lawyers helped at least 150 people begin the process of expunging marijuana possession convictions from their records. The clinic, held at the Liberty Rec & Tech Center on Maine Avenue, was organized in part by Select, a Los Angeles-based cannabis brand. Organizers said they felt a responsibility ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo