COMPTROLLER OF MARYLAND v. ESTATE OF WILLIAM F. MEYERS, SR.

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020

Tax law -- Estate tax -- Marital deduction William F. Meyers, Sr., died testate on December 12, 2012. He was survived by his wife, Anna Mae Meyers, and two adult children. His assets at the time of his death, as reported initially to the Baltimore County Register of Wills, totaled about $3.2 million in stock and ...

