Csaba Szilagyi | Howard County General Hospital

Howard County General Hospital: A Member of Johns Hopkins Medicine appointed Csaba Szilagyi, MDiv, MLA, MS director of Spiritual Care Services.

He will be responsible for the design, implementation and supervision of spiritual care services for patients and their families, as well as staff of HCGH. He will have oversight for patient visitation, sacramental ministry and will establish a formal clinical pastoral education program. Szilagyi will also work to strengthen the hospital’s partnership with the faith community in Howard County through its faith health initiative – Journey to Better Health.

Szilagyi has served in hospital-based spiritual care for more than 13 years, most recently as manager of spiritual care and chaplaincy at the Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health.

He holds three master’s degrees in management, education and divinity from Harvard, Johns Hopkins and Karoli Gaspar universities, respectively. He is an Association for Clinical Pastoral Education certified educator and a member of the Association of Professional Chaplains. Szilagyi is an ordained clergy member of the Hungarian Reformed Church in America.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.