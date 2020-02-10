Quantcast

MALIK BAKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Cocaine and gun possession A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Malik Baker of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun upon his person. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo