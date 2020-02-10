Quantcast

NIGEL PULLIAM v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020

Torts -- Intentional infliction of emotional distress -- Outrageous and extreme On August 4, 2014, Officer Brandon Peters of the Prince George’s County Police Department pursued a dirt bike operated by Amir Brooks-Watson with Nigel Pulliam, appellant, riding as a passenger on the back of the bike. The pursuit began in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo