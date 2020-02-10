Quantcast

NPR, Google leaders to speak at UMD’s Women Inspire event

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020

Meg Goldthwaite, chief marketing officer at NPR, and Sherika Ekpo, global diversity and inclusion lead for Google AI, will be the honored guests at this year's Women Inspire event March 5, hosted by the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. Now in its ninth year, this is a new iteration of the annual event, previously known as Women ...

