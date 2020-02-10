Quantcast

PAMELA A. BROOKS, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF AMIR BROOKS-WATSON v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020

Torts -- Wrongful death -- Res judicata The instant case arises out of a single vehicle accident involving a dirt bike that occurred on August 4, 2014, in which Amir Brooks-Watson was killed. On August 14, 2014, Brooks-Watson’s mother, Pamela Brooks, filed a suit for wrongful death and survival in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s ...

