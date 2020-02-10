Quantcast

Planet Green Holdings lands $3.51M from new investors

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020

Planet Green Holdings Corp. has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with two investors, collecting $3.51 million for the Gaithersburg-based food manufacturing company. Pursuant to the agreement, the company will receive gross proceeds of $3,51 million in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 1.35 million shares of the company's common stock, representing a purchase price ...

