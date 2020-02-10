Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020

Shore Bancshares Inc. announced Monday its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable March 4 to stockholders of record on Feb. 20. Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. ...

