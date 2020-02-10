Quantcast

USM fund invests $350,000 in BioPark med-tech startup

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 10, 2020

The University System of Maryland Maryland Momentum Fund and the University of Maryland, Baltimore, have invested $350,000 in a medical technology startup, the 11th investment from the fund. University of Maryland BioPark startup ARMR Systems Inc. was awarded $350,000, the first time a BioPark resident has received an investment from the fund. The university investments led ARMR’s ...

