Virginia sues opioid manufacturer Cephalon

Welcome to Monday, the 53rd anniversary of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which provides a system for presidential succession in the event of the chief executive’s incapacity.

Here are some news items to begin your week:

— Virginia sues drug maker Cephalon for alleged misrepresentation of its opioid Fentora’s risks.

— Transportation Security Administration agent tricked traveler, California attorney general says.

— Trump-appointed judge scolds attorney for appealing to anti-gay prejudice.

— New York proposal to regulate secular instruction in parochial schools draws criticism.