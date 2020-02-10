Quantcast

Virginia sues opioid manufacturer Cephalon

TSA agent, anti-gay bias, parochial schools round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 10, 2020

Welcome to Monday, the 53rd anniversary of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which provides a system for presidential succession in the event of the chief executive’s incapacity.

Here are some news items to begin your week:

— Virginia sues drug maker Cephalon for alleged misrepresentation of its opioid Fentora’s risks.

— Transportation Security Administration agent tricked traveler, California attorney general says.

— Trump-appointed judge scolds attorney for appealing to anti-gay prejudice.

— New York proposal to regulate secular instruction in parochial schools draws criticism.

 

