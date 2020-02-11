Quantcast

Activists praise Md. bill to end ‘gay/trans panic’ defense

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 11, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Gay rights activists hailed legislation Tuesday that would bar murder defendants from claiming they were provoked to violence after discovering the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity in an effort to reduce their offense to manslaughter, a defense most famously tried by the killers of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in the ...

