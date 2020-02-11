FEATURED MOVER | Brian Bynion, CFG Bank

Brian Bynion was appointed senior vice president with CFG Bank.

Bynion will be responsible for increasing the bank’s annual loan growth and deposits as well as partnering with other industry and market leaders to efficiently deliver products to mutual clients.

Bynion joined CFG Bank in September 2019. He has extensive experience in credit, client management and business development throughout the mid-Atlantic region. He also has expertise in budgeting, forecasting and interpreting financial statements.

Prior to joining CFG Bank, Bynion served as vice president and team lead for M&T Bank and Fulton Bank where he managed commercial banking teams in Maryland and Delaware and became well versed in commercial loan structuring, merchant card and treasury products. Additionally, he was the director of global credit operations for Sylvan Learning Systems, where he traveled extensively and handled responsibilities surrounding mergers and acquisitions.

With an MBA from The College of William and Mary, Bynion currently serves on the boards of several nonprofits within Maryland, including his church, Saint Margaret’s Church in Bel Air.

ABOUT BRIAN BYNION

Resides in:

Bel Air

Education:

MBA from The College of William and Mary

If you had not chosen banking as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Coaching! I love sports, played football, baseball, lacrosse and club hockey the vast majority of my life. You learn what teamwork is, leadership looks like and how expectations are met when you’re inside a huddle.

Favorite vacation:

Favorite vacation was a recent trip to Hawaii. Family had a great time!

When I want to relax, I … :

Go to the beach, any beach! I love being around water. I’m never more relaxed than when I’m by the ocean.

Favorite book, music:

Favorite book is Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man And The Sea”. I also love music! Bands include The Eagles, Boston, Journey, .38 Special – my favorite artist is Billy Joel, usually played louder than anyone else in the house prefers.

Favorite quotation:

“I’m a great believer in luck and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.” – Thomas Jefferson

