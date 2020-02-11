Quantcast

Maryland inmate died from ulcer after complaining of pain

By: Associated Press February 11, 2020

The Maryland Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined that a Delaware man who complained of stomach pain as he was booked into a detention center last week died in his cell of a perforated ulcer, according to a state health department spokeswoman.

