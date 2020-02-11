Quantcast

Md. bill to block law enforcement cooperation with ICE spurs debate

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 11, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers are again being asked to consider legislation banning local law enforcement agencies from turning over undocumented immigrants based on civil warrants. Supporters of the bill, introduced in previous years, hope it has a shot of passage now that a new chairman presides over the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. The legislation, first introduced ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo