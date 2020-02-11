Quantcast

MDOT signs $301M contract to build new Nice/Middleton Bridge

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2020

The Maryland Department of Transportation Tuesday announced a $301 million contract with Skanska, as part of a joint venture with Corman Kokosing Construction Company and McLean Contracting Company, to design and build the new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River. The existing two-lane bridge, which connects Newburg and Dahlgren, Virginia, will be replaced ...

