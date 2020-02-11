Quantcast

Oracle Elevator acquires Landmark Elevator

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2020

Hagerstown-based Landmark Elevator was acquired by Oracle Elevator, company officials announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Oracle Elevator officials said the deal was a key component of its northeast expansion plans and will strengthening Oracle’s position as an independent alternative to the multinational elevator companies. The deal was the Tampa, Florida-based Oracle’s 32nd acquisition ...

