Quantcast

P4 Diagnostix acquires Strand Diagnostics

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2020

P4 Diagnostix, a network of nationally-recognized diagnostic testing laboratories based in Beltsville,  announced Tuesday the acquisition of the assets of Strand Diagnostics, creator of the know error system. Strand's suite of DNA Specimen Provenance Testing (DSPT) is a leader in the field of DNA confirmation testing. In addition to their cutting-edge forensic DNA know error system, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo