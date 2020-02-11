Quantcast

Under Armour says coronavirus to cost $60M, drops Manhattan store plans

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 11, 2020

Under Armour executives said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak in China is expected to reduce sales by as much as $60 million in the first quarter of 2020, and projected the company's overall revenues for the year to fall by “a low single percent” compared to 2019.

