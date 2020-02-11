Quantcast

In rare move, feds back away from Stone sentencing proposal

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo February 11, 2020

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it will seek for Roger Stone, an announcement that came just hours after President Donald Trump complained that the recommended sentence for his longtime ally and confidant was “very horrible and unfair."

