Amy Hennen and Aja’ Mallory | MVLS

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service promoted Amy Hennen to director of advocacy and financial stabilization and added Aja’ Mallory as its new consumer staff attorney.

An MVLS staff member since 2015, Hennen was the organization’s managing attorney for consumer and housing law. Along with Hennen’s promotion, MVLS announced that Aja’ Mallory joined the organization as its new consumer staff attorney.

In her new role, Hennen will supervise MVLS’s Workforce Development Project, which provides legal services to job trainees, removing barriers to employment for Baltimore’s vulnerable populations. In addition, Hennen will continue to oversee and implement the organization’s housing and consumer programs and services.

Hennen is active in the local civil legal services community as a volunteer at the Homeless Person’s Representation Project and CASH (Creating Assets, Savings and Hope) Campaign of Maryland.

She earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association.

As consumer staff attorney, Mallory will be responsible for providing full representation for clients in consumer civil case matters, including bankruptcy, tax sale and foreclosure. She will serve as the staff attorney for MVLS’s weekly Consumer Protection Project Clinic at the Baltimore City District Court where she will assist clients who are facing affidavit judgements.

Prior to joining MVLS, Mallory was an associate at Special Counsel, a provider of legal consulting, attorney recruiting, legal talent and legal technology. Throughout law school, she interned at The Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia in Norfolk and was a staff member of the Center for Global Justice, Human Rights and the Rule of Law in Virginia Beach. Mallory earned a Juris Doctor at Regent University of School of Law in Virginia Beach.

