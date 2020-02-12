Quantcast

Audit questions Md. opioid agency’s $750K grant to buy former golf course

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 12, 2020

A legislative audit questioned how Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center disbursed more than $1 million in grants for programs addressing the state’s opioid epidemic, including the potential purchase of a property formerly used as a golf course. The audit stemmed from questions about $750,000 earmarked for the purchase of the former golf course that ultimately did ...

