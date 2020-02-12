C. Philip Nichols, Jr. | MLSC

Gov. Larry Hogan appointed retired Judge C. Philip Nichols, Jr., of Prince George’s County, to the nine-member board of directors of the Maryland Legal Services Corporation.

Nichols retired as the chief judge of Maryland’s Seventh Judicial Circuit. He was appointed a judge of the Circuit Court in 1992. Prior to that, he served as judge of the District Court of Maryland and was twice elected a judge of the Orphans Court.

He also served as a captain in the U.S. Naval Reserve. During his 37 years of military service, he has had tours of duty as a general courts-martial judge and served as a member of the U.S. Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals, the service’s highest uniformed court. Since his military retirement in 2007, Judge Nichols has served as a fleet professor in the National Security Affairs Department of the U.S. Naval War College.

