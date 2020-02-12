Donal Neilan | Hotel Revival

Donal Neilan as its new director of food and beverage at Hotel Revival.

He is responsible for overseeing and bringing fresh ideas to the hotel’s food and beverage program, which includes Topside and B-Side Cocktails and Karaoke as well as the hotel’s private events and room service.

Neilan’s most recent position was at B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore as director of food and beverage and general manager, where he oversaw restaurant staff, banquet operations and worked closely with the general manager of the adjacent hotel to ensure maximum customer service and guest satisfaction.

