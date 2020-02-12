Erin Slama, Michael Summers and Steve Kohl | Design Collective

Erin Slama was named a senior interior designer and Michael Summers and Steve Kohl associates with Design Collective.

Slama has more than 14 years of professional experience. She has been an integral team member on many mixed-use residential projects for clients including The Hanover Company, EYA, Washington Properties and LCOR. Currently, Slama is working on a mixed-use residential project for Kettler, Brentford at the Mile in Tysons, Virginia.

An architect with more than 13 years of experience, Summers is well known for his skills in the development of architectural detailing and design as well as building and life safety code analysis. Among his recently completed projects is a new mixed-use residence Hall for the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. Summers is presently working on The Gantry, two new mixed-use multi-family buildings, part of the Union Market Redevelopment in Washington. He is also working on a new residence hall for Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California.

Kohn is a registered architect with more than 30 years of professional experience. As the firm’s specifications writer, he oversees projects across all sectors and disciplines. A few of the projects he has recently overseen include the recently completed Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary & Middle School Replacement in Baltimore and the new City Hall in College Park.

