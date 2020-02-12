Josh Plemmons | CFG Bank

Josh Plemmons was appointed vice president of commercial banking with CFG Bank.

In his new role, he will be responsible for providing loans and growing bank deposits for lower middle market businesses.

Plemmons joined CFG Bank in December 2019. He has experience developing creative financing solutions for clients, with expertise in credit analysis and financial modeling, portfolio management, and business development.

Prior to joining CFG Bank, Plemmons served as vice president at Veritex Community Bank after its merger with Green Bank in Dallas. During this time, he originated more than $100 million in new loans, focusing on specialty finance, C&I and CRE companies. He previously managed Green Bank’s oil & gas exploration and production loan portfolio and assisted in the restructuring and disposition of the loans.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Georgia. Plemmons is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Baltimore.

