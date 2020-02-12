Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Feb. 12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2020

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Civil Procedure; Venue: In an action filed by a wife in the Baltimore City circuit court stating claims against her husband for annulment, divorce, and conversion, the husband properly objected to venue by filing a motion to dismiss prior to filing his answer to the complaint, and the circuit court properly ...

