Maryland Senate OKs ban on releasing balloons into the sky

By: Associated Press February 12, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has approved a measure that would create a statewide ban on the intentional release of balloons into the atmosphere. The Senate voted 38-3 on Tuesday for the measure. A similar bill is pending in the House of Delegates. The bill creates a civil penalty of up to $250 per violation by an ...

