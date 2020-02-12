Quantcast

Measures would make changes to Md.’s open records laws

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 12, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Lawmakers and open government advocates are promoting a package of three bills meant to modernize the state's open records laws, which are now 50 years old. Supporters and users of state open records laws applaud them as giving the public more insight into government, but they frequently complain that state and local agencies are ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo