Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot appeals sentence

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman February 12, 2020

A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists is appealing his prison sentence of more than 13 years.

