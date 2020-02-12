Quantcast

Veteran educator named University of Maryland’s next president

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 12, 2020

Darryll J. Pines, a veteran faculty member and dean of the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering, will be the university’s next president. Pines, who has been with the university for 25 years, will take over for Wallace Loh, whose decade as president was marked by significant development both on campus and in ...

