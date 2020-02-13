Quantcast

High court will weigh if pets’ wrongful deaths are capped

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 13, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s top court will consider whether state law caps at $10,000 the compensation available to owners of pets killed by the negligence of others. The Court of Appeals this week agreed to hear Anne Arundel County’s appeal of a $200,000 award to Michael Reeves after a jury found a police officer had acted negligently ...

